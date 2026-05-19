Inside Perfect Match season three winners Lucy and Daniel’s extremely messy post-show breakup

From villa soulmates to a breakup that crashed, Perfect Match winners Lucy and Daniel looked like they had the fairytale ending locked down. They survived bombshells, flirtations, and jealousy before walking away as the season three champions.

Behind the loved-up confessionals, things were apparently already starting to crack.

The pair actually entered the villa separately and didn’t immediately fall head over heels. Daniel first explored a connection with Juliette from Siesta Key, while Lucy tested the waters with Clayton from The Bachelor. After a few days of flirting around the villa, they circled back to each other and quickly became one of the strongest couples in the experiment.

Daniel was completely smitten, admitting: “I’m in my own little world with Lucy, I forget who else is around me because I’m literally just focused on her. And to be honest, I’m happy with that.” Even when temptation arrived in the form of Alex from Temptation Island, the two stuck together and doubled down on their romance.

So when Lucy and Daniel were crowned the winners of season three, nobody was shocked. The finale even teased a future straight out of a rom-com. Lucy revealed she’d been applying to become an air hostess, joking that the job would make flying out to see Daniel much easier. It looked like they were already planning how to make their relationship survive outside the villa.

Except… it absolutely did not go to plan.

Despite winning the show, and bagging an all-expenses-paid luxury trip to Fiji, the pair split just weeks after filming wrapped, and the breakup sounds every bit as messy as fans would expect from a reality TV romance that moved at lightning speed.

Lucy later revealed the problems started almost immediately after cameras stopped rolling. The couple headed off on a post-show holiday to Cancún, but instead of strengthening their relationship, it reportedly highlighted just how incompatible they really were. According to Lucy, their lifestyles clashed badly, especially once they returned home and had to face long distance for real.

With Daniel living in Canada and Lucy based in London, the time difference became a constant issue. Lucy explained that her nightlife job at the time created tension too, saying Daniel struggled with not knowing where she was or what she was doing. What had looked intense and passionate inside the villa quickly became exhausting in the real world.

Rather than dragging things out for months like a lot of reality TV couples do for the Instagram engagement, the two apparently decided early on that there was no future there romantically. They even skipped the Fiji prize trip entirely because they already knew the relationship was done.

Still, the breakup doesn’t seem to have ended in total disaster. Lucy said they realised they wanted different things from a partner and ultimately chose to stay friends instead of forcing a relationship that clearly wasn’t working.

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