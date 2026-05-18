John Fury breaks silence after skipping Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s wedding on Saturday

Venezuela Fury tied the knot with Noah Price over the weekend, but her grandfather John Fury was noticeably absent from the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John fury (@gypsyjohnfury)

The 16-year-old married Noah on Saturday in a lavish ceremony attended by plenty of the Fury clan, including Molly-Mae Hague and little Bambi. But Tyson Fury’s dad was nowhere to be seen.

Now, John has seemingly broken his silence on the situation after people questioned why he skipped the wedding. Under an Instagram post discussing his absence, he commented: “It was for the best.”

It’s been widely reported that John wasn’t supportive of Venezuela getting married so young, and he previously made his feelings very clear in Netflix’s At Home with the Furys.

The tension around the engagement was shown in the documentary after Noah got down on one knee during Venezuela’s birthday party. While some family members appeared supportive, John openly admitted he wasn’t convinced.

Speaking to Tyson and Tommy Fury, he said: “They’re children! I don’t think she’s mature enough for anything like – she’s still a baby.

“On my watch a 15-year-old should never have a boyfriend, never.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

There’s also been speculation that the issues go beyond just the wedding. Reports in recent months have suggested John and Tyson’s relationship has become increasingly strained.

In season two of the Netflix series, John voiced concerns over Tyson returning to boxing, and earlier this year he made headlines with some brutally honest comments about his son’s career.

Speaking to Playbook Boxing, John said: “I think he’s past his best. I’m a no-filter kind of guy – I say it how I see it. I love him, but there are too many people patting him on the back and telling him things that aren’t true, building him up like he’s invincible. He’s not and he hasn’t been for a while.”

He also claimed: “My relationship with Tyson is destroyed. Boxing destroyed it completely. I’ll say it on camera: I’ve never taken £10 off him in my life and I never will.

“I don’t want Tyson’s money and I don’t need Tyson’s money. Whatever he’s got, good luck to him. But, don’t forget who built his story when he was a kid. He didn’t build it himself, did he? Me, his father.”

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