Where is Jake Harris now after quitting Deadliest Catch 12 years ago?

Jake Harris starred on Deadliest Catch alongside his brother Josh, with the two remaining on the show following the tragic death of their father in 2010.

Jake was a key cast member on the show up until 2013, when he voluntary decided to quit the show after struggled with drug addiction. His brother was also fired from the show in 2022 following a resurfaced criminal record. But where is Jake Harris now after he left Deadliest Catch 12 years ago?

Jake started taking opioids in high school after suffering from a skating injury, and his addiction worsened following the death of his father. He decided to leave Deadliest Catch in 2013 due to his addiction, and hoped to start rehab.

In May 2017 a warrant for his arrest was put out by the courts after he failed to appear in court after he was accused of being in possession of meth and Xanax.

He was then sentenced to prison in 2019 for driving under the influence, and in 2021 was charged with the intent to manufacture and distribute heroin.

In 2022 he welcomed his daughter, Tru, with his wife Shawna Brinkly with him posting about the moment, sharing: “It’s truly been the most memorable, enjoyable, suspenseful, and remarkable month of my existence and hers too. I have never been so present or felt so grounded. I feel like I am exactly where I am supposed to be and that feeling is priceless.”

However, tragically it appears that Shawna passed away in August 2023, as her younger brother announced her death on Facebook.

Jake’s last post on Facebook was in 2022, with some saying that following the death of Shawna his daughter is now living with his mother, but this is currently unverified.

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