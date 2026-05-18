Woah, Venezuela Fury is leaving the luxury life behind to move into a caravan with Noah Price

Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela Fury might have just had one of the most extra weddings of the year, but her next chapter is apparently giving less millionaire boxing dynasty and more Britain’s most dramatic caravan park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

After marrying teenage boxer Noah Price in a lavish Isle of Man ceremony over the weekend, reports claim 16-year-old Venezuela Fury is expected to eventually move into a static caravan site connected to Noah’s family, and the contrast is kind of iconic.

One minute there were 20,000 flowers, a 12-foot wedding cake, Netflix cameras and a 50-foot bridal train. The next, we’re hearing about electricity cables, potato fields and plans for a family plot behind a scrap metal yard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Price (@7noahprice)

According to previous reports from The Daily Mail, Noah’s mum Kathleen said the couple plan to stick closely to traditional traveller culture, meaning Venezuela would live with or near Noah’s family after marriage. The family reportedly owns land near Chesterfield where they will build the couple a home.

Kathleen previously said: “We’d like to build them their own home and have them both live here among the family when they tie the knot.”

Noah, meanwhile, is apparently very much the hard-working boyfriend. He works in the family scrap metal business while training as a boxer at Chesterfield Amateur Boxing Club, and he’s already picked up an East Midlands belt despite only recently turning 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Price (@7noahprice)

His mum described him as: “A good boy, he’s not into drink or drugs. He trains hard and works hard.”

The whole relationship has become one of the biggest talking points from At Home With The Furys, especially after people watched the couple go from Instagram messages to engagement to actual marriage at warp speed.

While people online are still debating the fact Venezuela is only 16, her family have repeatedly defended the relationship and said the pair are following long-standing traveller traditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

Still, there’s something unbelievably chaotic about going from a wedding with Peter Andre performing and bridesmaids everywhere… to potentially spending married life under electricity pylons in Derbyshire.

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