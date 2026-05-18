Morphine Love Dion says brain injury after car crash led to psychosis on Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Morphine Love Dion has revealed that she was suffering from “psychosis” during All Stars 11 after a car crash that left one person dead.

She opened up about her struggles in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying that whilst filming she was “mentally not okay” after the injuries she sustained in the 2024 car crash.

She explained: “I was going through some form of psychosis. I went through it so bad in All Stars, while filming. One, after the car accident, I definitely had some form of brain injury that they just are learning about now. I was going through severe insomnia and severe anxiety.”

She continued: “I had a lot of mental issues going on while filming. I feel better talking about it now. But, when I filmed, it was almost like a blackout.

“Even Ru was concerned for me. Ru, Ts Madison, and Michelle, kept asking if I was okay. I wasn’t, but, throughout all the mental stuff I went through while filming, I still did a good job.

Morphine Love Dion admitted that “not making it really broke me, and not winning challenges broke me” during All Stars 11, but she’s now accepted she wasn’t in a good place. She’s realised since that the “car accident was really severe,” and she’s just “really happy I survived.”

She added: “I just want to tell my fans, thank you for supporting and loving me. I tried my best, even with all the mental stuff happening. The reception I get from the fans and the love is what’s literally keeping me going. It’s what healed me throughout this.”

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