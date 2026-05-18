‘It should be banned’: Love on the Spectrum star slams Euphoria’s vile use of R-slur

Dani said the use of the slur is a 'step backwards'

Love on the Spectrum star Dani Bowman has publicly slammed Sydney Sweeney’s use of the R-slur during a recent episode of Euphoria, describing the inclusion as “painful.”

During the episode, Cassie is accused of sounding like a democrat during a podcast on the show, to which she says she’s “not ret***ed.”

Speaking to TMZ about the use of the slur, Dani explained how hurt she was by its usage and that words like that should “never” be used and should “be banned” completely.

She told TMZ: “We worked way too hard for inclusion and acceptance to normalize the R word again. As someone on the autism spectrum, it’s honestly painful to watch this language become socially acceptable again in pop culture.”

She continued: “That word has been used for decades to bully, humiliate and dehumanize neurodiverse people, and bringing it back like it’s edgy or funny, it’s not progress. It’s a step backwards. We spent years trying to educate people that these words hurt real human beings, and representation means nothing if respect disappears the second people think it’s trendy to mock disability again.”

The slur was also used twice during Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart by Dwayne Johnson, with Dani again saying that even using the slur in a “joke or skit is disappointing.”

She continued: “Words like that have a real impact because they’ve been used for years to mock and tear down people with disabilities and neurodiverse individuals.

“We’ve made a lot of progress when it comes to inclusion and awareness, so seeing that kind of language come back into mainstream entertainment feels like a step backwards. Comedy can still be funny without targeting a community that’s fought hard to be accepted.”

The normalisation of using the word again has made her “feel totally disrespected. You disrespect one, and you disrespect us all,” she added. “This word should be banned. I didn’t really like this R word at all, because it just dehumanizes people.”

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