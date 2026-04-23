All the brutal reactions Tyson Fury’s family had to Venezuela’s engagement to Noah Price

When Venezuela Fury got engaged to her boyfriend, Noah Price, at just 16 years old, people were shocked, but after the release of At Home With The Furys season two, it’s clear how brutally her family reacted as well.

The proposal happened during Venezuela’s 16th birthday celebrations. While the family eventually got behind the engagement, there were definitely some brutally honest reactions at first, especially from Tyson Fury and his dad, John Fury.

So, here’s everything the family said about Venezuela and Noah’s engagement.

John Fury was totally against the idea at first

Probably the most brutal reaction came from Tyson’s dad, John Fury. When the topic of Venezuela having a boyfriend came up, John made it very clear that he wasn’t happy about how young she was.

He said, “Not on my watch. A 15-year-old girl shouldn’t even have a boyfriend, ever.”

That was a pretty strong statement, and it showed straight away that John had serious concerns about Venezuela being in a relationship so young, never mind getting engaged. John is known for having very traditional views, so from his perspective, teenage dating was already pushing it.

Tyson was shocked that Noah wanted to marry his daughter

When Venezuela told her parents that Noah was coming over to ask Tyson for permission to marry her, Tyson was stunned. He said, “How can I let a stranger take away my baby? Are you joking? He’s gonna come ask me to marry my daughter?”

And then he made it clear just how seriously he sees marriage. He told Venezuela, “Marriage is forever, the way we do it, so when you go in that church and say ‘I do’, no piece of paper or government can undo you, as what God puts together can never be undone.”

He continued, “So it’s a lifetime commitment and however old you are, 16-year-old, are you ready for a lifetime commitment to somebody you barely know? You know that for 100 percent fact?”

And even though Tyson’s first reaction was harsh, he actually softened once Venezuela told him she was sure. After hearing her out, he said, “Then fair play because I knew as soon as I saw your mother.”

Then he added, “If you can get a sensible lad which he is, what more could you want.”

Paris admitted 16 is ‘ridiculously young’

Paris has defended the engagement publicly, but she did admit that 16 is incredibly young to be getting married. Speaking in the Netflix show, she said 16 was “Ridiculously young.”

That shows that even though Paris supports her daughter, she wasn’t pretending it was totally normal. She also knew there would be public backlash because of how young Venezuela is. Still, Paris made it clear that she trusted her daughter and didn’t see the relationship as a problem.

She later said, “As for people’s opinions, there’s always going to be an opinion. I don’t understand it. I don’t get it.”

And she added, “She is getting married, him and her have plans to travel the world, do different things together, he’s doing boxing, Venezuela is doing her social media work.”

Even though the first reactions were pretty brutal, the family eventually accepted the engagement. Paris summed it up by saying, “If she’s happy, he’s happy, we’re happy, I don’t understand it at all.”

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