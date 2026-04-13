Venezuela Fury defends herself after At Home With The Furys engagement to Noah Price at 16

During the new season of At Home With The Furys, we see Venezuela Fury get proposed to by her fiancé Noah Price.

However, given that Venezuela is only 16, her engagement has been getting some serious backlash, something which she’s directly addressed.

During an interview with The Metro, Venezuela and her mother Paris responded to the criticism, saying: “Venezuela was 16 when she got engaged, I was 17 when I got engaged.

“Me and Tyson have been together for 20 years, and we couldn’t be any happier. Our life is great, so all I can do is hope it’s the same for her. As for people’s opinions, there’s always going to be an opinion. I don’t understand it. I don’t get it.”

Paris explained that viewers have been telling Venezuela that she just needs to “live her life” instead of getting married so young.

She responded: “I’m sorry, but I didn’t realise she was going to end the life? I don’t get it. She’s getting married, they have plans to travel the world, do different things together, he’s doing boxing, Venezuela is doing her social media work.

“We don’t see the problem. If she’s happy, he’s happy, we’re happy, I don’t understand it at all. I don’t get the quotes and the things they say to me, all I can think is these people mustn’t have had very happy relationships.”

Venezuela added: “They’re trying to put negativity around it, but there really isn’t any there. I don’t see the problem.”

Tyson Fury revealed how Noah Price asked to marry Venezula on At Home With The Furys in an interview with The Sun, recalling: “He did ask for my permission, he came in and sat down and I explained that marriage is not an easy thing and they are only young kids.

“I asked if this is what they really want. He said it was and I gave him my blessing, fair play. He wasn’t shaking but I could tell he was nervous, fair play to him.

“He’s a heavyweight boxer and they say that a daughter always goes for someone like her dad and she definitely has.”

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