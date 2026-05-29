Showrunner reveals how they found the ultra-glam cast behind Netflix’s Dubai drama Desi Bling

Netflix’s newest reality obsession, Desi Bling, is basically what would happen if Dubai Bling got drenched in designer lehengas, diamonds, and family drama. And according to the producers, finding the cast was all about locating people rich enough, chaotic enough, and glamorous enough to completely derail a dinner party.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, showrunner Marcel Dufour and executive producer Mazen Laham revealed the cast selection process behind the ultra-glossy reality series about wealthy Indian expats living outrageously lavish lives in Dubai.

Apparently, the idea came first simply because the producers were already surrounded by the world they wanted to film. “We live in Dubai, so we had this idea of doing a show on the Indian community here,” Mazen explained. After pitching the concept to Netflix India, the next challenge was finding people willing to put every dramatic detail of their lives on camera.

And they weren’t looking for subtle personalities either.

“Casting is where we find characters who will be the heroes of the show,” Marcel said. “It is important to have flamboyant characters, compelling stories, shocking storylines to grab the audience, and also people who are ready to be real in front of the camera.”

So yes, if you thought the screaming matches, emotional meltdowns and jaw-dropping luxury looked suspiciously too dramatic to be true, the producers insist it’s all completely real and unscripted.

Even the huge engagement storyline apparently wasn’t manufactured for Netflix cameras. “The proposal at the end, for example, is real,” Mazen said, adding: “Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are going to get married.”

Which honestly raises the stakes massively because getting proposed to on Netflix means if you ever break up, the entire internet has receipts forever.

One of the wildest parts of Desi Bling is the constant parade of Bollywood royalty casually appearing at parties like it’s completely normal behaviour. Tamannaah Bhatia, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi all pop up throughout the season, but producers claim the celebrity cameos weren’t carefully orchestrated by Netflix.

“It wasn’t obligatory to have these names,” Mazen explained. According to him, these are just the cast’s actual social circles. Vivek Oberoi even reportedly helped Karan choose an engagement ring through his jewellery business because they’re friends in real life.

Marcel added: “This is their life, they bring these big names to their events.”

Naturally, the producers also insist there are boundaries behind the scenes, although after watching people expose relationship issues, friendship betrayals and family tensions on international television, those boundaries do feel… flexible.

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