Ally Lewber admits what she really thinks of Jimmy’s looks before surgery transformation

Ally Lewber has finally spilled what she really thinks of Jimmy Presnell‘s looks before he got a big surgery transformation. He spent over $20K on a hair transplant and other aesthetic changes after Love Is Blind, and now Ally, who he met on Perfect Match, has reacted.

She admitted she never knew what Jimmy looked like before, and didn’t know any of her co-stars on the Netflix dating show. Ally told the What’s The Reality podcast, “You know how you get your phone for five minutes a day, I’m like, ‘Wow, like, go Jimmy, that’s amazing.'”

When asked if she’d have been as attracted to him if Jimmy looked how he did on Love Is Blind, Ally said: “I honestly think so, I don’t know. I think that, you know, in that experience, I’m being put on the spot. I’m going to go back to the hotel, thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

She added: “I will say this about Jimmy, he’s very charming and very sweet. I think I would have met him and still really liked him, I do. I didn’t know him before I guess, so I don’t know, but he’s enjoying the glow-up. I know that. As he should, good for him.”

Ally continued to say it was “fun to talk to him” and how they “never really ran out of anything to say, which was interesting to her.” She also said she felt like she could be herself, and “felt safe and comfortable with him,” while Jimmy admitted she challenged him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

Ally said how Jimmy “would push her to communicate and balanced her.” Since then, she’s revealed she’s now single and isn’t ready to intentionally date the way she did on the show, saying, “That show was so fun because it was a test for me to be like, ‘Am I enjoying this?'”

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