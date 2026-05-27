Erm, Love Is Blind’s Marissa got married just four months after Perfect Match?!

Right, so DeMari and Marissa didn’t end up lasting as a couple on Perfect Match with the pair leaving the villa as friends, but as it turns out she actually got married four months afterwards?!

Perfect Match was filmed in November 2025, with Marissa revealing to Tudum that she actually got married in March this year, just four months after leaving the show. Now that’s what I call quick!

She revealed: “I’m currently married to someone who has been part of my life for a long time.” Apparently the two actually dated each other over 13 years ago and rekindled soon after the show before tying the knot in March, and are even moving to Japan next month! Phew!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •MARISSA GEORGE• (@rissa.george)



Marissa added: “Sometimes timing really is everything, and it feels like we finally found ours.” She explained that upon watching the show back she “barely recognises” herself on the show compared to now, saying: “I’m still growing when it comes to communication, emotional regulation, ADHD, and just navigating all the layers of who I am. But I’m very self-aware, actively working on it, and lucky to have a man who gives me the space to grow while loving me through it all.”

Whilst Marissa hasn’t been able to publicly reveal who her husband is yet because of her contract, she’s been hinting at the news on her socials, with one of her captions saying: “There’s been so much happening behind the scenes, and trust me, I’m counting down the days until I can finally share it all with you. For now, just know this chapter has been wild, beautiful, unexpected, and so very real.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •MARISSA GEORGE• (@rissa.george)



She did also post some pictures of herself in Tokyo recently, with her tagging the person who took the pics and considering her and her new hubby are moving there next month could they be the same person? The man she tagged is called Dre Johnson, but we’ll have to wait for her to hard launch her new husband to know for certain if it is him!

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