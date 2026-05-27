Meet Desi Bling’s Tejasswi Prakash, India’s richest reality TV queen with a luxury empire

On Desi Bling, designer outfits, relationship meltdowns, and billionaire lifestyles are all part of the daily routine. But among the cast’s endless feuds and flashy Dubai moments, one woman keeps stealing the spotlight: Tejasswi Prakash.

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Reality TV fans in India already know Tejasswi as one half of one of television’s most obsessed-over couples. Alongside actor Karan Kundrra, she’s become a permanent fixture of celebrity gossip. On Desi Bling, their relationship is constantly under pressure. One minute they’re inseparable, the next they’re navigating jealousy, friendship drama, and power struggles within the group.

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Long before she became reality TV royalty, Tejasswi’s life looked very different. She was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 10 June 1993, before being raised in Mumbai in a Marathi family. Unlike many actors who enter the industry young, Tejasswi originally seemed headed for a far more conventional career path. She graduated from Mumbai University with a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering before pivoting completely into entertainment.

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She made her TV debut in 2012 in the thriller series 2612, but her breakthrough came a few years later with the hit drama Swaragini. The show turned her into a household name and helped launch her image as one of Indian television’s most recognisable faces. But it was Bigg Boss 15, India’s version of Big Brother, that completely transformed her career.

The show introduced her to Karan Kundrra, sparking a relationship that became one of the franchise’s biggest talking points. When Tejasswi eventually won the season, she became one of the biggest stars in Indian reality TV.

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Shortly afterwards, she landed the lead role in Naagin 6, one of India’s biggest supernatural TV franchises. She later expanded into film, making her Marathi cinema debut in Mann Kasturi Re in 2022.

Now, Tejasswi’s lifestyle looks exactly like what you’d expect from a reality TV superstar. Reports estimate her net worth at around $3 million USD (£2.2 million), with earnings reportedly reaching over $240,000 a year from acting projects alone. She’s said to earn roughly $7,000 per episode for TV appearances, while sponsored Instagram posts can reportedly bring in anywhere between $12,000 and $18,000 each.

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After winning Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi reportedly celebrated by buying herself a luxury Audi Q7 worth around $120,000. She and Karan Kundrra also reportedly purchased a lavish Dubai property together, adding to homes she already owns in Mumbai and Goa.

With Desi Bling throwing her glamorous, chaotic world directly onto screens, her fame is only getting bigger.

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