Omg, unrecognisable photos of the Mirza sisters from before surgery have been revealed

The Mirza sisters, Lailli and Alizey, have been really open about getting surgery on Desi Bling. They’ve been undergoing surgery since 2016, with everything from Botox and veneers, to rhinoplasty, with Lailli getting her nose job done when she was just 18 years old.

Lailli got non-surgical rhinoplasty using fillers to shape her nose, and actually got it done again in 2019, and later once more. They’ve both had lip fillers, but as for the nose filler, Lailli regrets getting that as she now has to wait for the filler to come out to get it redone in future.

They’ve both had filler in their jawline, as well as inch loss treatments, but Lailli said she had her jaw filler dissolved, as well as Botox. “It completely changes your face, I did it once two years ago. Previously, I went to a doctor who decided to give me temple fillers,” Lailli said.

In just one week, Lailli revealed she spent $30K just on maintenance for her cosmetic procedures. She’s also had anti-aging procedures at the age of 26, and says she “wouldn’t recommend Botox unless you have a really flat face.” Lailli said it “doesn’t look natural.”

Lailli also revealed she has 1ml of filler in her lips. As for Alizey, she stays more secretive about her surgery, but it’s believed they have undergone similar surgeries and cosmetic enhancements, such as by going for regular skincare treatments at Biolite Dubai.

They are both constantly going for IV drips and wellness treatments, while other procedures they’ve had done there include ear surgery to pin them back, microblading, a ponytail lift, asymmetrical correction, a brow lift, and covering marks from any previous filler.

Lailli said: “I love high-maintenance treatments. I do need to get my brows lasered off because I shaved off the ends because I wasn’t happy with my microblading. I’m going to do tattoo removal, and I’ve tried doing non-invasive treatments, which work – but not as well.”

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