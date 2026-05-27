All the wildly unhinged things Desi Bling’s billionaires Satish and Tabinda buy for their toddler

Satish and Tabinda Sanpal did not join Desi Bling to serve quiet luxury. They joined to remind the world that if your toddler does not own a customised Rolls-Royce, are you even parenting right?

The Dubai-based billionaire couple have quickly become the most chaotic duo on the show thanks to their commitment to doing absolutely everything at maximum volume. Gold? More gold. Diamonds? Bigger. Birthday parties? Why stop at balloons when you can apparently lower cakes from the ceiling?

Their daughter Isabella might be the most spoiled child on reality TV right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella Satish Sanpal (@isabellasatishsanpal)

By the age of two, Bella already reportedly has her own customised pink Rolls-Royce Phantom, because normal toy cars are obviously for peasants. The family also reportedly owns a fleet including a Bugatti Chiron worth around £2.72 million and multiple Rolls-Royces, but somehow the pink one made for a toddler is still the most ridiculous flex of them all.

Then there’s the gold cutlery situation, which somehow keeps getting more absurd every time Tabinda talks about it.

“Even before Bella was born, her dad had gold cutlery made for her,” Tabinda explained on the show. “She has a glass made of gold, a plate made of gold, and a spoon made of gold. She is the richest baby in Dubai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabinda Sanpal (@tabinda.sanpal)

And because one nanny simply cannot sustain this level of billionaire baby lifestyle management, Bella also reportedly has three nannies helping out. Three. At two years old. Bella is apparently being chauffeured around Dubai in designer outfits with an entire staff roster.

Speaking of outfits, Bella’s wardrobe sounds absolutely absurd. According to the couple, she already wears Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana looks.

Somehow, the crown jewel of all this insanity was her first birthday party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella Satish Sanpal (@isabellasatishsanpal)

According to Satish and Tabinda, Bella arrived via princess carriage entrance wearing a 24-carat gold dress and matching gold jacket. They also revealed the birthday cake dramatically descended from the ceiling before the cake cutting ceremony.

The extravagance does not exactly stop with their daughter either. Satish proudly revealed that he once promised to weigh Tabinda in gold for their 10th anniversary. Tabinda then casually added: “I already own 40 kg of gold. Every Dhanteras, he gifts me around 3 kg of gold.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebraheem Alsamadi ابراهيم الصمادي (@thebloomingman)

Three kilograms of gold as an annual gift is the kind of sentence that makes your bank account physically recoil.

On Instagram, Tabinda gives followers even more glimpses into their ultra-luxury life, posting videos with Bella captioned things like: “Pulling up in a Ferrari with my bestie to buy a tree… only to realise luxury doesn’t come with trunk space.”

It’s all incredibly over-the-top, deeply unserious and exactly why people cannot stop watching them.

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