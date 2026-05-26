Meet Desi Bling’s Tabinda Sanpal, the Dubai millionaire wife who collects Hermes bags and gold

Tabinda Sanpal‘s life includes being weighed in gold, casually living in the Burj Khalifa and requesting Hermès bags as payment for foot massages. Thanks to Netflix’s Desi Bling, the Dubai-based millionaire socialite has become the internet’s latest obsession.

Tabinda, also known as Binda, stars alongside husband Satish Sanpal in the reality series following ultra-wealthy Indians living impossibly glamorous lives in Dubai.

In episode one, we were taken inside the couple’s Burj Khalifa apartment, where Binda massaged her husband’s feet in exchange for a Hermès handbag. She then explains she does this every morning because her husband “wakes up like a prince”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabinda Sanpal (@tabinda.sanpal)

Tabinda is also very much a businesswoman. She’s the Founder and Director of ANAX Capital, part of the luxury investment and hospitality empire ANAX Holdings. The company, founded by Satish Sanpal, has become a major name in Dubai’s luxury property scene, which honestly tracks considering these people seem physically incapable of being around anything non-expensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabinda Sanpal (@tabinda.sanpal)

In one scene, Satish reveals he promised to weigh Tabinda in gold for their 10th anniversary because she “didn’t marry him for money”. Binda then reveals that she already owns 40kg of gold and receives around 3kg more every Dhanteras. Most people get flowers.

Satish and Tabinda have been married for nine years, and they have a daughter, Isabella, who they refer to as Bella throughout the show. Tabinda revealed that before Bella was born, Satish had gold cutlery made for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella Satish Sanpal (@isabellasatishsanpal)

Tabinda’s Instagram is essentially a luxury travel brochure with extra diamonds: Designer gowns, yacht trips, Cannes appearances, fashion week invites and enough jewellery to temporarily blind an entire small village. One week it’s Dubai Fashion Week, the next it’s the amfAR Gala in Cannes.

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