Let’s have a peek at Kendall Jenner’s enviable dating history amid Jacob Elordi romance

I have honestly never been more jealous and in awe of someone’s dating history than I am of Kendall Jenner, especially now Jacob Elordi appears to have been added to her roster. She truly has one of the most insane list of exes, so let’s run through them all!

Harry Styles

harry styles and kendall jenner on new year’s 2016 pic.twitter.com/N5azkdMxKH — anna bea (@axlsugar) December 31, 2025



I mean honestly what a start to her list, with Kendall Jenner dating the pop star on and off for a few years. Apparently they started dating after getting dinner together in November 2013, with the pair even flirting when Harry guest-hosted on the Late Late Show in 2019.

Khloe previously spilled some details about their relationship to ET, saying: “Do I think they’re dating? Yes. But I don’t know if they’re like boyfriend-girlfriend. You know, nowadays I don’t know — people are weird with stuff. So, I don’t know their title. But I mean, they were in St. Barts together hanging out, so to me that’s dating. I would call that dating.”

Justin Bieber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)



I mean, two pop icons in a row is just greedy honestly. Whilst Kendall did directly address the rumours these two were together some people still thought they were secretly together.

She talked about the claims the two were dating to ABC News in 2014, clarifying: “No, he’s a longtime friend of our family. Everybody loves to assume things, but no. I’m truly focusing on my career. If it comes, it comes.”

A$AP Rocky

Yeah, seriously I was not expecting this one although according to Us Weekly they never made their relationship official. In September 2017 a source told the outlet that whilst they were “obviously dating” they couldn’t spend much time together due to their schedules.

Blake Griffin

Next up is Blake Griffin, who Kendall began dating in August 2017 after he split up from his ex-fiancée. Kendall opened up about her new relationship in March, telling Vogue: ” I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.” They ended up splitting one month later.

Ben Simmons

Rumours started flying about Ben and Kendall in July 2018, with her confirming them herself during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but ended up splitting around one year later.

Whilst the two were spotted hanging out together, a source told Us Weekly that it wasn’t anything serious, claiming: “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though and love spending time together.”

Devin Booker

Devin and Kendall were rumoured to start dating in April 2020, with her confirming their relationship by posting a picture of them together on her Instagram.

But the pair split up after a couple of years together, but were chaotically seen together just last year…

Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny started dating at the start of 2023, and whilst she kept their relationship more private he did hint at his sex life with her during a Vanity Fair profile. The pair also did a Gucci campaign together, but their relationship didn’t last long as they split at the end of year.

According to Us Weekly they did try to rekindle at the start of 2024, but ended up calling it off again in September.

Jacob Elordi

Last but very much not least is Jacob Elordi, who Kendall Jenner is currently rumoured to be dating. The two first spared rumours after they were spotted kissing at Coachella, and just one week ago were seen on holiday together in Hawaii. Kendall, Jacob, Kylie and Timothee also went on a double date together, with the two being spotted again over the weekend on a romantic dinner date together.

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