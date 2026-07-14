They’re ridiculously wealthy, so which Quarterback season three players make the most money?

Quarterback season three just dropped on Netflix and it follows the 2025 NFL season of Baker Mayfield, Joe Flacco, Cam Ward, and Jayden Daniels. Here’s how much each quarterback gets paid and how their salaries stack up against each other.

1. Baker Mayfield – $33.3 million

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield played on the second year of his 3-year, $100 million contract. So, this averages out to around $33.3 million a year.

Baker’s the most established star out of the four of them, and has a serious veteran contract. He’s been in the league for years, and his pay reflects that.

2. Cam Ward – $8.9 million

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Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward signed a fully guaranteed, four-year, $48.75 million contract. In 2025, his base salary was $8.9 million, with the contract carrying a $12.21 million average annual value.

Cam just got drafted in 2025 as the number one overall pick, but as rookie, he can’t negotiate his pay. While the Titans didn’t have an amazing season in 2025, his pay would still increase significantly as he’s a breakout star and very talented QB.

3. Jayden Daniels – $8.6 million

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Jayden is slightly behind Cam since he’s on the second year of his rookie scale deal, and well below the veteran-market money.

Playing for the Washington Commanders, Jayden makes around $8.6 million a year. He was a top draft pick in 2024, but he’s still on his rookie contract.

4. Joe Flacco – $4 million

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Joe Flacco originally signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Browns in April 2025. He was traded to the Bengals mid-season in October as Cincinatti’s replacement while QB Joe Burrow was injured, with his salary split between the two teams.

At 41 years old, he’s basically a “fill-in” quarterback for the Bengals. So, he’s not the star QB on the team and won’t make as much as someone like Baker.

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