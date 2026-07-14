Meet Quarterback’s Emily and Baker Mayfield, who moved in together THREE days after they met

Quarterback’s Emily and Baker Mayfield have had a super fast-paced relationship, and are more in love than ever. We get to sneak a peek into their lives on Netflix‘s season three of the football series, so let’s see what Emily and Baker’s relationship is like in real life.

Emily and Baker met through a mutual friend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield)

Baker was FaceTiming his brother after an Oklahoma Sooners game when he spotted Emily in the background. He realised she was the same girl his friend had been trying to introduce him to. Their friend spent months trying to set them up, but it hadn’t worked out yet.

To get her attention, Baker repeatedly followed and unfollowed her on Instagram. He invited her to Los Angeles before his final college game, the 2018 Rose Bowl. Emily, who was living in Los Angeles, had ignored him, assuming he would be a “typical playboy athlete”.

However, they finally met for lunch the day before the bowl game. She was completely won over when Baker didn’t just talk about himself, because he spent the entire date asking about her family and job. How sweet! And apparently, the spark was simply immediate.

They moved in together after three days

It only took three days for Emily and Baker to move in together! Wild. And it wasn’t long before they were engaged, because it took six months for Baker to pop the question. They then got married in July 2019, having only met each other a year before.

They’re now a family-of-four

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield)

Emily and Baker have just welcomed their second child into the world, as of May 2026. It was in December 2023 when they announced their first pregnancy, five years after they got together, with the help of their little puppy.

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