Here are all the devastating injuries players from Quarterback season three suffered

Season three of Netflix’s Quarterback goes behind-the-scenes into the lives of Cam Ward, Baker Mayfield, Jayden Daniels, and Joe Flacco and consequently, the injuries they faced. It pulls back the curtain on just how much pain they were playing through and the intensive rehab process. So, here are all the devastating injuries the players from Quarterback season three suffered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

Baker Mayfield takes the spotlight as the season’s most injury-prone player. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB revealed that he sprained his MCL and PCL in week two in the game against Houston. He then played on it for the rest of the season, on top of a bone bruise in the same knee.

In week three, he developed a bicep tendon injury. This left him with bruising he had to cover with an arm sleeve. On week 10, Baker rated his knee pain a seven out of 10 heading into the game against the New England Patriots. In week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, he suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder that briefly knocked him out of the game. Despite it all, he didn’t miss a single start the entire 2025 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayden Daniels (@thatkidjayden)

Jayden Daniels had an equally rough season when it comes to his injuries. In week two he strained sprained his knee, week seven he sprained his hamstring, and then dislocated his elbow in week nine. His elbow injury was later re-aggravated in week 14, just four weeks out from the end of the season. He ultimately played in just seven games and sat out for the rest of the season.

Cam Ward and Joe Flacco had comparatively healthier years injury-wise. Neither of them suffered any injuries throughout the 2025 NFL season, at least not ones that were features on season three of Quarterback.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.