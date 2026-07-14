Sincere from Love Island USA’s family double down on ‘shady’ livestream comments after backlash

Sincere’s family is facing backlash for their comments during the Love Island USA finale, and they’re doubling down on their problematic statements.

During the Love Island season eight finale, Sincere’s mum livestreamed a watch party she attended with other members of his family. A few comments were made, including one person heard comparing Carl and Aniya’s relationship to fictional characters Shrek and Fiona, calling the Islander “clingy”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sincere (@sincere.rhea)

Sincere’s cousin posted a video on his TikTok account clarifying what he meant by the comment and doubling down on his statement about Bryce and Trinity.

“I’m the one who said the Shrek comment, and I didn’t even say she looks like Shrek; I said, ‘Is this something from Shrek’ because they gave her a fairytale book of her story with Carl,’ he claimed.

Sincere’s family is standing on the leaked live “Aniya chose KC then Carl comes back and they get 2nd place? It’s disgusting ” “Kayda was bitching all season” “I stand on the fact that Bryce and Trinity are in it for the money” “Trinity only said I love you cause Bryce said it” pic.twitter.com/GDC8yH786S — uhuhbackagain (@M_ttamara2) July 13, 2026

“They coupled up two weeks ago. She chose KC, and then Carl comes back, and they finished in second place? I just thought that was disgusting, that production actually did that.”

He then clarified his take on Brinity, saying they’re only in it for the prize money.

“I made a comment that Bryce and Trinity are only in it for the money, and yeah I’m standing on that… the only reason Trinity said I love you back is that this n**** said it.”

He concluded: “I said what I said, and what the f*ck are y’all going to do about it? Nothing.”

They were at a “watch party.” Mind you, it was a “family watch party.” 🤣🤣🤣 I’m just glad it has finally sunk in that their boy got where he is because of Melanie. #LoveislandUsa pic.twitter.com/lK6VIYYMlb — Tee 🥶 (@agendagurl) July 13, 2026

Sincere’s mum also got into the drama, responding to Communist questioning the statements made during the livestream.

“I was at a watch party. Me, not my son, not my husband, made any of those comments, but carry on tf on drama,” she said in one reply.

In another, she added: “Something someone at a watch party stated, nothing in my control. I guess they think I’m GOD lol.”

Sincere hasn’t made any statements regarding his family’s behaviour.

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