Omg, Bryce has insane connections to some seriously famous people, including *the* Paris Hilton

Love Island USA season eight winner Bryce Alakai is randomly friends with some super famous people, and it’s just now coming to light. So, here’s a list of all of the famous people that he’s connected to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Beauchamp Online – Fã Site (@onlinejoshb_)

In one of the wildest crossovers that we never saw coming, Bryce from Love Island USA season eight is apparently friends with some of the Glee cast. Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, and Artie Abrams have all been linked to the Love Islander.

An Instagram story from Canadian-American singer Josh Beauchamp has surfaced in which a video shows Bryce pouring champagne and handing it to Darren. The video was taken in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Bryce was even tagged in the video. The group appears to be in a limo before going out.

can’t believe bryce is just casually besties with kevin mchale and chris colfer..#loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/N92d98Z8Gs — ✨ (@_irwinit) July 13, 2026

Chris Colfer who’s known for playing Kurt Hummel on the American TV musical Glee posted on a congratulations to Bryce on his Instagram story. It was a repost of a USA Today Instagram post announcing that Bryce and Trinity are the winners of Love Island USA season eight.

He wrote: “Congrats Bryce!! (I’ve been good friends with Bryce for over a decade so these last few weeks have been absolutely hysterical!)”

MORE BRYCE X GLEE LIKE DAMN pic.twitter.com/d0KuMgEtG2 — ༺ nia ♱ ༻ #BRINITYTOINFINITY (@vmsbears) July 14, 2026

Chris’s fellow cast member Keven McHale, who played Artie Abrams on Glee, similarly congratulated Bryce on the win. In an Instagram story, he posted a picture of the Love Island USA finale with the caption: “Congratulations to Trinity and Bryce! Ready to welcome you back!”

The Glee cast aren’t the only famous actors he’s been linked to. Richard Madden, the Scottish actor known for Game of Thrones, and Paris Hilton, the American media personality and socialite, are both mutuals with him on Instagram. We have no idea how they know Bryce, but it’s iconic.

Bryce also has one of the most iconic selfies of all time with Kendall Jenner. He’s giving the ultimate Tumblr boy heartthrob in it.

He’s the ultimate prince of LA, and is even friends with Lil Huddy, the social media creator. “I have a friend on there right now and I’m so stoked,” he said in an interview with People with Jojo Siwa. He also posted a TikTok on June 26 revealing that he met Bryce six months ago on a boat and have since become good friends.

As to why he’s friends with so many famous people? There’s a rumour circulating that Bryce’s uncle is actually Kim Kardashian’s former publicist. That would explain the Paris Hilton connection. Besides his modelling and garbage truck work, Bryce is also a DJ so that could be his link to all these actors and celebrities.

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