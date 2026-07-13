The savage reason Trinity will take home more money than Bryce after winning Love Island USA

Even though they both carried each other to the Love Island USA final, Trinity will actually take home more money from the winning prize than Bryce. I don’t really understand how this is fair in any way, shape or form, but let’s be honest, she’ll probably share it with him.

As Bryce is living in California, he’s affected by a $6,650 state tax and will end up with $24,850. Trinity has fared a little better, as Virginia has a lower federal tax at $2,875. She’d end up with $28,625, making her $1,775 richer than her new boyfriend, who DJs in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)

Season seven winners Amaya and Bryan each split the $100k, meaning they left with $50k each. After federal tax which would have been around 37 per cent, they both also would have been hit with the state tax. Amaya lived in New York, meaning she got $26.5k.

Bryan would have received a tiny more due to Massachusetts having a lower state tax at five per cent, meaning he got $29k in total. And obviously, Trinity and Bryce split the $100K prize, which sure sounds like a lot, but every person would be hit by the $18.5k federal tax.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity <3 (@soootrini)

While Trinity works as a model and influencer making around $30K a year, before she entered the villa, Bryce is a semi-actor as well as a DJ, with his music available to stream on Spotify and SoundCloud, so he could be making around $40K from his job.

And nope, Love Island USA producers cannot ensure they both receive an equal amount each, because this is just how the government runs things. So let’s hope they really are in it not just for money but so they can go on to get married and be together forever.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.