Love Island USA viewers have spotted a lump on Trinity’s neck they think could be serious
She might need to have surgery
I’m going to say with my full chest that Trinity is genuinely one of the best Love Island USA cast members we’ve ever had on the show, but viewers have noticed a worrying lump on her neck.
A picture of Trinity on the show was first posted to TikTok with the caption: “Does anyone else notice this goiter on Trinity’s neck?” Someone in the comments responded: “You can really notice it here, hope it’s nothing and she will be okay.”
So, what actually is a goiter and what impact could it have on Trinity if she does have one? According to the NHS website, a goiter is “a lump or swelling at the front of the neck caused by a swollen thyroid.”
Whilst issues with a thyroid gland are usually caused by it being under or overactive, and can be easily fixed with medication, there are some other issues a swollen thyroid can cause. These include having an inflamed thyroid gland, having a condition such as Grave’s disease and thyroid cancer, which is rare.
Tiktok is saying there’s a lump on Trinity’s neck. The producers or Kenzie need to check that out IMMEDIATELY.
— Kiara (@afrofelines) June 30, 2026
Love Island UK star Samie Elishi also had a lump on her neck which was flagged to her by viewers whilst she was on the show, which she later had removed.
She shared in 2023: “Now this is the scary thing. I had no symptoms whatsoever apart from having the lump in my neck. It came to light when I first went on Love Island in 2022. When I came off the show my family and friends were flooded with messages from doctors and people who have had thyroid cancer previously saying I have a lump in my neck and it looks like thyroid cancer.
“I’m a true believer of everything happens for a reason. If it wasn’t for me going on the show two years ago I would never have known. At first I was actually just brushing over the comments of people saying I had a lump and just thought people were crazy (because a lot of people are haha).”
Samie decided to get a biopsy taken of the area, saying that the results showed the lump leaned more towards the cancer side and so she had surgery to get it removed, adding: “I was happy to have the surgery and just wanted it out so I probably would have got it removed even if it was leaning towards the safer side.”
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