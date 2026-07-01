What Kanye West and Kim Kardashian think of North West’s style, after viral ‘sickening clip’

They both have such different opinions

North West’s edgy style has sparked lots of social media debates, but here’s what her parents actually think about the 13-year-old’s bold outfits.

Over the past week, lots of people across social media have been voicing their concerns about the exposure North West has been getting. With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as her parents, she was always going to be in the spotlight, but now some people are saying it’s way too much, too soon. Even UK rap artist Septa spoke out on the topic, after a viral video showed North being swarmed by grown men while attending Paris Fashion Week.

In a resurfaced podcast clip, Kim defends her parenting and says that North’s style is completely her own choice.

“It’s funny,” she said. “People are like, ‘Oh, this blue hair all of a sudden,’ or her fake piercings. I have pictures of her in pre-K where she’d come with a fake septum ring, green braids and pink braids.”

Kim continued: “She’s always loved coloured braids in her hair since she was little. She really is who she is and always has been that girl. Unapologetic. So I nurture her.”

On the other hand, North’s controversial father, Kanye West, hasn’t been as direct when talking about her style publicly. But, an alleged insider source who spoke to Globe claims that Kanye has an issue with how North presents herself online.

Apparently, Kanye believes North is “way too young to be parading around like this,” and, “It needs to stop, or he’ll raise hell with the lawyers.”

They claimed: “He hates being out of control and unable to exert his influence. He’s ranting and raving about this, saying Kim’s crossed the line and he’s not going to stand for it.”

Despite outsider opinions, North’s public persona doesn’t seem to be toning down any time soon.

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