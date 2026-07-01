‘It’s heartbreaking’: Drag Race stars speak out as Supreme Court upholds trans ban in sports

'I know how important it is to feel seen'

The Supreme Court have recently sided with Idaho and West Virginia to ban transgender athletes from sports – and some Drag Race stars have spoken out.

Just yesterday, the Supreme Court officially ruled that banning transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams doesn’t violate the Constitution. This worrying new ruling sets the precedent for other states to follow in Idaho and West Virginia’s footsteps, setting trans rights back decades.

Trans drag queen and Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby has opened up to Entertainment Weekly about how this decision affects her and the rest of the community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace)

“This decision is heartbreaking for many in our community,” she said. “As a trans woman, I know how important it is to feel seen, valued, and accepted for who you are. Every young person deserves the chance to grow, dream, and participate without fear of being made to feel like they don’t belong.”

Sasha has been open about her own gender identity journey, sharing she transitioned shortly after she graduated from high school. She’s the first openly trans woman to win the main US Drag Race competition, and regularly advocates for the community.

Season nine’s Aja also spoke about the ruling, highlighting what it shows about the power of online transphobia, and how it translates into harmful, real-life consequences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💖 Aja Miyake Mugler 💖 (@ajathekween)

“Over the last five years of my transition, I’ve realised that so much of the anti-trans rhetoric begins online. Misinformation spreads through social media until it starts influencing real-world policy and, eventually, decisions like this. That’s why I believe it’s so important to challenge misinformation before it becomes accepted as fact,” she said.

The drag queen also poked holes at the logic behind the ruling, saying hormonal therapy completely changes the biology of trans women.

“The idea that a trans woman who has been on hormone therapy for years is physically identical to a cisgender man simply isn’t an accurate reflection of the science,” the 32-year-old said.

“At the same time, I understand that people have genuine concerns about fairness in competitive sports. That’s exactly why these conversations deserve evidence-based policies, not fear-driven narratives or blanket assumptions.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.