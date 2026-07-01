Has Tierra been removed from Love Island USA after shooting allegations involving a classmate?

It stems from an alleged incident when she was 17

It’s rumoured that Tierra has been removed from Love Island USA after allegations that she threatened a classmate when she was 17 years old resurfaced. One of her Casa Amor co-stars, Alannah Keyser, has already been kicked off, after an old video of her saying a racial slur.

A Love Island USA fan account claimed: “Us Casa Amor boy TIERRA DAVIS has been removed from the villa after attention was drawn to a situation in her past.” Well, firstly, she’s a girly, and secondly, this has not been confirmed by Peacock or anyone from the show.

Us Casa Amor boy TIERRA DAVIS has been removed from the villa after attention was drawn to a situation in her past.#loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Jtj6MF2xFz — Onewthlove (@aydot25) June 30, 2026

The same X account has made false claims about who was entering Casa Amor in the past, so it is not verified. There have been rumours online after old allegations and reports about a past restraining order resurfaced, but she remains in the villa right now.

Unlike other contestants who were officially removed, like Alannah, who was proven to have said a racial slur, Titi’s allegations were dismissed by a court. As of recent updates, she is still part of the show and continues to be featured in episodes following Casa Amor.

Well Tierra Davis will be removed from Love Island USA soon enough! https://t.co/kCzvF0sq5R — XamSportsConsulting (@xamSportsHQ) June 30, 2026

Years before the Love Island USA villa, Tierra was accused of threatening to shoot a girl over jealousy involving her ex-boyfriend, according to the girl who ran to court to get protection. TMZ obtained a 2018 restraining order filed against Tierra by Shayla Woodard.

According to the court docs, 16-year-old Shayla claimed 17-year-old Tierra threatened to shoot her with a gun after physically assaulting her. She said she knew Tierra from a friend of a former classmate. Shayla has said she did not know Tierra personally.

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