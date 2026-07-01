Okay, here’s what we know about Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader Megan and Alex’s tragic breakup

They’ve been super private about it, so here is everything we know about Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader’s Megan and her ex Alex’s break up.

At the end of the last season of Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, we found out that Megan McElaney and her long term boyfriend Alex Blaszyk broke up after over three years together. Megan said she ended their relationship because of a mixture of the demands of her career as a cheerleader, which had put a wedge in their relationship.

“I know this job is so demanding of our time, I felt that I wasn’t there enough for him,” she said of the breakup in the docuseries. “But also, I think I lost myself along the way. I literally thought he was my person and everything.”

This came as a huge shock to viewers, as the couple were making serious steps towards longterm commitment, buying a house together in Texas, where Megan worked. Alex, who works in medical technology sales, was moving his whole life from California to make things work with her.

Here’s what Megan and Alex have been up to since the breakup

Soon after the breakup, Megan left the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders after a huge five years deicated to the team. She now hosts a podcast with her brother, Sean McElaney, called Side Kicks. The two professional dancers talk about their experience in the world of cheer, and some juicy behind the scenes details on life as a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader.

As for Alex, he’s continuing to work in Dallas in medical technology sales, and keeping a low profile. He’s kept his Instagram account on private, and his bio shares a bible verse and his three priorities – “faith” “family” and “fitness”. The two no longer follow each other on Instagram, and have kept the more intimate details, like what’s going to happen to their new house, completely private.

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