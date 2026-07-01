Alannah Keyser goes on awkward tangent about the race of Love Island USA boys

Ray J was in shock when he spoke to Love Island USA’s Alannah Keyser, who was chucked off the show after an old video of her saying a racial slur resurfaced. She ended up in tears, but somehow still ended up going on a huge spiel about the races of the boys she kissed.

She revealed how she “kissed the entire cast upon entering the villa” and said: “I made out with every single person – three white boys and three people of colour.” Ray J immediately called her out on it, asking why she didn’t just say “three black guys” instead.

Ray J was in DISBELIEF the way Alannah Keyser, who was removed from Love Island USA for using a racial slur, explained how she kissed the entire cast upon entering the villa 😭😳 “I made out with every single person.. 3 white boys and 3 people of color” pic.twitter.com/LkcivjeObM — yoxic (@yoxics) June 30, 2026

It was awkward, with Alannah crying when Ray J said he forgives her for singing the n-word in Roddy Rich’s song, The Box. During the podcast, they brought up how she went straight up to three white guys and kissed them, and Ray J asked if she kissed any black guys.

Alannah said: “In my time during the show, yes. I made out with every single person. This is my first time meeting these boys.” Ray J told her to “stop” and told her: “I think that is not okay. So, the question was…” Alannah then said, “I don’t even know what to say anymore.”

“This is my first time dealing with anything like this, so I don’t even know what’s right. What am I supposed to say? Two light skin and one dark skin?” Alannah added. “I’m getting a lot of hate, death threats, but out of the millions of comments, I find the good ones.”

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