Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown officially has a new boyfriend and he’s a really popular actor

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown confirmed he is dating Justin Smollett, an actor you’ll know from the drama series Empire. They’ve been spotted hanging out in a park together, as well as during a Pride event, and essentially it’s the relationship we all didn’t know we needed.

Some people are convinced it’s a stunt, because in just one week, they were seen hiking Runyon Canyon, running errands, and having lunch with Karamo’s mother. Justin ended his engagement to actor Jabari Redd less than a month ago, who he met on a film set.

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Justin only proposed to his now-ex-fiance last year, but he’s always been friends with Karamo. In 2018, Justin presented Brown with the HRC Visibility Award at the 21st Annual HRC Houston Gala, calling him “My dear friend, my brother, my comrade.”

At the time, Karamo was in a relationship with his longtime partner Ian Jordan, who Justin shouted out in the speech. Justin shared that Brown would help him tape auditions, as they lived in the same Sherman Oaks neighbourhood, so they’re not newly in each other’s lives.

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“Hold your friends closely and help your friends,” the actor said. Earlier this month, Karamo shared why he left Queer Eye after 10 seasons, alleging that the cast gossiped about him, telling People that him being isolated “does not fly in a professional environment.”

But not everyone believes it. One person said: “The day his interview where he confirms they’re dating comes out we see footage of them walking down a street and the paparazzi waited till today to release the footage, also guess what? He was front row at his partner’s event.”

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