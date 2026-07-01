Nick Cannon painfully attempted to justify the reason he has 12 kids with six different women

If you’ve ever wondered exactly why Nick Cannon has 12 kids with six different women you’ll be relieved to know that he’s given us a very in depth explanation, and essentially blamed Mariah Carey for the whole thing…

Right, so what did he actually say? Well, last September he appeared on The Breakfast Club and revealed that the “trauma” from his divorce from Mariah Carey led to his excessive amount of kids.

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He shared that he felt like everything affected his decision making abilities, saying: “I didn’t get a chance to slow down until I got in therapy. But I was just like, ‘Look, I just got to keep making money. I got to stay hot. I got to stay funny.’ And everything else figured itself out. And I just didn’t do the work. So then I looked up with 12 kids later. Wow, I could have did things very differently.”

He added: “But I stand firm on all of my decisions because I love all my kids. I love my family infrastructure. But I know it all started from a place of pain and not really healing properly.”

Host Charlamagne Tha God then directly asked Nick Cannon whether he believes having “all those kids was a response to his trauma?” With Nick confirming: “Yeah. I’m learning that now.”

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He explained: “It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process, because I could do it, because I had the money, because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move.”

He added: “As opposed to doing a mature thing and saying, ‘hey, well, it probably makes more sense to do this.’ And then, obviously, life happens as well. So it wasn’t like, ‘well, I’m gonna go have 12 kids.’ It was more about, like, ‘yo, I’mma just live life and have fun and whatever happens, happens, I can handle it.”

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