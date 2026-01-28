Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J sadly told he has just months left to live, and may not see 2027

Kim Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, Ray J, has been told by doctors he only has months left to live, he has claimed. He was told he may not even live long enough to see 2027 as his heart is only operating at 27 percent capacity, following years of partying and drinking.

He revealed on an Instagram Live that his heart is “mostly black” and that he’s “f***ed his s*** up,” before adding that he blames years of drinking and partying for taking a toll on his heart. Ray J recalled how he’d often down multiple bottles in one night, feeling “invincible”.

Ray J is now planning on going to Haiti in about two weeks as a last-ditch effort to find a treatment to keep him alive, even though the U.S. State Department warns Americans not to travel to the country as it is currently in a state of turmoil.

He’s since revealed he “almost died” and is thanking his followers for their prayers, weeks after he was hospitalised in Las Vegas earlier this month with a severe case of pneumonia and heart pains, just four years after a previous bout with the disease put him on oxygen.

His sister, Brandy, is now paying his hospital bills for him, while Ray J also shouted out his parents for being there for him. Ray J told people how “2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” using the cut-throat sign and telling his friend, “That’s what the doctors said.”

