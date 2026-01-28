Gale Brophy breaks silence on all her biggest Members Only: Palm Beach controversies

Gale Brophy has never exactly been the “blend into the background” type on Members Only: Palm Beach, and honestly, thank goodness, because the mess with the other ladies made for premium viewing.

But after weeks of online pile-ons and castmates doing the most in interviews, Gale is finally addressing the controversies that people keep replaying on loop.

From the Mar-a-Lago vape saga, that etiquette-class clash involving Ro-Mina, and the premiere party drama that spilled off-screen fast. Let’s get into Gale’s response…

Clarifying the Uzbekistan scene

One of the most “misinterpreted moments on the show,” according to Gale, involved Ro-Mina Ustayev telling her she was from Uzbekistan.

Gale, who “between the water lapping up against the dock and her wig, couldn’t hear and thought she said Pakistan.”

Gale said that she apologised profusely and meant no disrespect. Another discussion took place under the tutelage of an etiquette coach. The episode centred on etiquette, traditions, and social customs, which Gale said was specifically requested by Ro-Mina.

During the conversation, Ro-Mina insisted she preferred eating with her hands, stating that in Uzbekistan, this was common practice.

Gale said that her response was “not a criticism of culture, country, or ethnicity.” Rather, she kindly explained that “in Palm Beach dining culture, eating with one’s hands is generally acceptable for foods such as appetisers or finger foods.”

Gale alleges that this was edited out.

The Palm Beach OG added that Ro-Mina, for about an hour of filming, continually insisted that in her country, they eat with their hands, and she thought she should be able to do it in Palm Beach.

Frustrated, Gale inferred, if you want to eat with your hands go to your country, where it’s socially accepted, “in an effort to be instructive, not dismissive.”

According to Gale, “the way it came out was a little abrupt, but in no way did she mean to be disrespectful. And she apologized to Ro-Mina several times.”

“This had nothing to do with where anyone comes from,” Gale emphasised. “It was about Palm Beach table manners, something Ro-Mina specifically asked to learn.”

What really happened at Mar-a-Lago?

Gale describes the Mar-a-Lago “vaping” drama as a “non-incident” that happened during Rosalyn Yellen’s birthday party, three weeks after Gale had her birthday at the Winter White House.

The president reportedly walked into the main room with his Secret Service. Gale said she went over to say hello to him, leaving her vape in her purse on the table.

She said that they chatted for a couple of minutes, then he had to do an interview with the “fake news”. End of story! “Taja keeps making up lies to garner publicity to keep herself relevant. It’s very sad,” she said.

Reality Shrine reached out to Taja, who responded to Gale’s claim. She said that Gale was seen “vaping” by both herself “and Maria.”

Addressing the premiere party incident

Gale also wants viewers to understand the truth behind her removal from Taja’s premiere party. Contrary to circulating rumours, it had nothing to do with alcohol, behaviour, or rowdy conduct of any kind, she said.

According to the Members Only star, the decision to have Gale thrown out was driven by Taja, who had a personal issue with Gale, stemming largely from competitiveness over airtime. As a guest of Rosalyn Yellin, Brophy received significant screen time, notably more than Taja, which created friction, she suggested.

The evening of Taja’s premiere party, Gale alleges that she read an article that Taja was involved with, where she falsely accused Gale of being a phoney, that Trump didn’t know her, and the Secret Service almost threw Gale out of Mar-a-Lago.

Gale was apparently “upset when she walked into the party,” and said to Taja that if she had anything to do with the slanderous article, she may talk to her lawyer. At that point, Taja said to her security, “Get her out!” Taja then proceeded to have Gale “manhandled” out the door as Gale apologised to Taja for her comment.

Gale said: “…years of working with horses, combined with a hip replacement at 45 years of age, have resulted in mobility challenges at the age of 70… Public attacks and false claims are being used to generate headlines at my expense.”

Taja clapped back at the claims, stating that what Gale has said is “untrue,” adding: “She caused a ruckus.”

Speaking to Reality Shrine, Taja continued: “I should have known not to invite her. She was yelling and screaming… she acted like a fool.”

“Have you ever thrown a party in a $50 million house?” she asked… “No? Anyone would have had her removed, it was a $500,000 party.”

