Behind the scenes Beast Games footage seemingly reveals who gets eliminated next

At the end of the newest season two episode six of Beast Games, Monica and Nick are faced with a difficult decision over whose heart to smash, resulting in three contestants being eliminated from the game.

However through a series of clues from behind the scenes footage, viewers think they’ve worked out that it’s either Catey or Tyler who gets eliminated.

Monika and Nick first send home Bryleigh and Tyler (there are two of them), but the episode is left on a cliffhanger as they try and decide who the third contestant they should eliminate is.

Whilst we don’t see who gets sent home, we can hear the noise of the heart being smashed, but through some sleuthing a Redditor has theorised about who it is who gets the boot.

Some thought that Jack will end getting eliminated, however this has seemingly being debunked as he appears to be in the challenge for episode seven, according to the behind the scenes footage.

Another theorised that the player who gets eliminated at the end of season two episode six is none other than Catey, who has built a less than stellar reputation amongst Beast Games viewers.

They explained: “The angle of the camera is pointing straight at the podium, which means the person eliminated is from the middle, plus Jack is seen in the next episode preview on the BTS extras.

“Additionally the sky drone scene shows three girls and seven guys. If it was Jack it’d be four girls and six guys. So it is pretty much confirmed it is the girl [Catey] who was hugging the heart with her arms.”

Another added more evidence to it being Catey who gets eliminated, pointing out the camera angle, explaining: “Watch where everyone is positioned at 55:45. And see where Nick is standing at 57:40. You can see from which angle the camera is filmed from.

“At 57:40, you can see on the floor the letter of E of ‘Games’ and T of ‘Smart’. The camera is filmed on the right side behind the contestants but if it was Jack, the E would have been rotated 90 degrees to the left (I hope you understand my explanation).”

They added: “So basing on how the E and T was captured from and how the angle looks like, it’s definitely Catey since she is the only one in the middle of the left side.”

However, we don’t currently know it is Catey who gets eliminated at the end of season two episode six so looks like we’ll just have to week until the new episode of Beast Games releases next week.

