Erm, it turns out Kelsey Swanson actually appeared on Judge Caprio’s show years before RHORI?!

There’s a lot of speculation about what’s really going on between Kelsey Swanson and her rumoured boyfriend, John Caprio, but as it turns out she starred on Judge Frank Caprio’s show nine years ago!

Kelsey told Swooon that her boyfriend is 23 years older than her, with the pair first meeting when she was just 19 and he was 42. The episode of Caught in Providence she starred in was nine years ago, meaning she would have been 23 at the time and theoretically already dating John for four years.

And it certainly seems like Judge John Caprio and RHORI star Kelsey Swanson already knew each other prior to her appearance, so let’s see what actually happened.

At the start of the case he calls Kelsey up, saying that he needs some “help up here”, with her coming to sit next to him. Judge Caprio then asked the man whether he’d “ever had a judge that looked like this?” and pointed towards her.



Judge Caprio then turned towards Kelsey, asking her: “Kelsey, Mr Price was drinking a bottle of natural iced beer in Kennedy Plaza, and as a result he was arrested and he spent the night in jail. So, what do you think we should do?”

She responded: “Maybe dismiss it? Do we dismiss it? I think that’s even punishment, even though I’ve never been to jail so I wouldn’t know, but I think that’s enough punishment.”

The episode was also posted on the official YouTube account, and features a behind the scenes interview between Judge Frank Caprio and Kelsey.

Judge Frank Caprio told the camera that Kelsey had sat and observed a few cases, asking her if it was “her first time ever in court?” She responded: “On this side, yes. On that side, no.” Kelsey explained that she’d had speeding tickets before.

He continued asking her questions, and wanted her thoughts on what she’d observed during court. She told him that he’s “very lenient”, and if anyone was to get a ticket it “should be in Providence because they’re going to come before you, and I think you let a lot of them go which is nice.”

Judge Frank Caprio very sweetly responded: “I can’t tell you what an honour it was to have you here today.” He said they’ll get her back after she wins Miss USA, but that even if that doesn’t happen she’s welcome back “anytime.” Why is this actually making me emotional?

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