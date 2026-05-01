Kat reveals the shocking moment she ‘didn’t see coming’ on Million Dollar Secret

Kat has shared the moment she “didn’t see coming” on Million Dollar Secret. She was left sweating as her entire game plan had been revealed by a fellow cast member, and it’s not like her decision to go on the game show was easy – as she skipped her bro’s wedding.

She told Ms Watch Mojo: “I’ll just speak for my experience personally. I think the moment where I was probably sweating the most internally was Daisy’s exit.” Daisy, who told her co-stars she didn’t want to go home that day, was left in tears – and so was Kat.

Kat added: “I definitely thought, after Kevin’s exit, where he left and kept his opinions to himself, he just left with grace, and then Daisy left guns-a-blazing.” If you remember, Daisy savagely said on her last night, “If we were back home, you’d be on the floor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Ellis (@katellisss)

The moment “made Kat sweat” as she “kind of exposed her whole game plan to everybody.” She “didn’t see the moment coming” and was the “biggest piece of drama that she was a part of, but I think it was great TV.” And Kat still ended up making the final four!

We saw her sent Laurent T and Daisy home on the show, but it was “super important to Kat to get allies,” she told Ricky Valero. Kat said: “As much as it’s an individual game, you do need allies to help you out, the numbers and the votes matter.”

As for where she stands with Daisy, they’re on talking terms! She actually shared a video hanging out with Daisy on her Instagram Stories, where she videoed her co-star and jokily said: “When you get eliminated and then you don’t talk,” and Daisy literally didn’t say a word.

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