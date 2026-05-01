We really miss him, so where is Scottie Scheffler on Full Swing season four?

Scottie Scheffler was nowhere to be seen on Full Swing season four, so where was he? Well, his arrest was on season three, and did not have any input in the U.S. Ryder Cup captain decision, but a big part of his absence is because he didn’t play on the PGA Tour.

He’s had zero interest in talking about LIV following a recent round, and withdrew from the Houston Open due to the arrival of his second child in March, so I don’t see why a Netflix docuseries would be any different, in which Scottie has been featured since 2023.

You’ll remember that Scottie was arrested after he attempted to bypass a traffic stop and enter the Valhalla Golf Club for the second round of the PGA Championship, which featured on Full Swing season three. But there’s theories about why he isn’t on season four.

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While he’s described a lot as a “stand-up guy” and “truly good person,” people also think his stable, low-drama personality makes for less compelling television compared to other, more emotional players, leading to him being less featured, even in previous seasons.

Scottie had a really successful year in golf, yet it wasn’t mentioned once. This whole season was about the stepping stones leading to the Ryder Cup, and while Scottie achieved 17 top tens in 20 starts, with two majors and six wins, producers wanted to focus on fewer players.

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Netflix didn’t renew the show until after Rory McIlroy won. As they didn’t send a crew to the masters, they had to create the episode from broadcast footage and interviews. As you’ll see, a lot of episode one is based on tour clips and so people think it was edited quickly.

Full Swing season four was primarily filmed throughout the 2025 golf season, focusing heavily on major championships and the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. However, Scottie dominated the 2025 PGA TOUR season, with a tour-best $27.7m in winnings.

During April to September, Scottie spent his time working with Nike, playing golf (obviously), returning to The Open, attending the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, and winning the 2025 BMW Championships, and of course, taking part in Tour Championship Week.

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