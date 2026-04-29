Love on the Spectrum’s Kaelynn slammed for saying Tanner would ‘just be a weirdo’ without the show

Former Love on the Spectrum cast member Kaelynn Partlow has been called out after she stated that Tanner would just be “a weirdo” if he’d never have been on the show.

Tanner’s mum Nicci publicly responded to her comments, saying that whilst she “usually lets things go” that the message was “too important.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicci Smith (@nicci_smith6)



Nicci explained in a video: “Recently, the following statement was made about Tanner on The Daily Podcast.” The video then played a clip from the podcast, in which Kaelynn can be saying that he wouldn’t be anybody without the show, commenting: “He wouldn’t be anyone’s spirit animal if this [Love on the Spectrum] didn’t exist. He would just be another weirdo for lack of a better term, who works at a hotel and nobody would give him a second glance.”

Tanner’s mum Nicci responded to her comments, saying: “I would beg to differ, let me show you what Tanners’ life was like long before Love on the Spectrum.”

Nicci then included some videos and pictures of Tanner’s life before the show, alongside some text reading: “He was inspiring people long before Love on the Spectrum. The majority of us may never be on a Netflix show, but you don’t need to be to change the lives of everyone around you for the better.

“Tanner was not just a ‘weirdo’ before Netflix, he was a beloved son, an adored brother, an incredibly hard worker, a kind person. He was teaching us all to be better individuals by simply being himself. Netflix allowed more people to experience those wonderful gifts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanner Smith (@tannerwiththe_tism)



Kaelynn then commented underneath the post, explaining why she referred to Tanner as “a just another weirdo” if not for Love on the Spectrum.

She wrote: “Hi! I can understand why what I said would feel upsetting, and I regret that my words did not reflect the respect I have for Tanner.

“When I referred to Tanner as ‘just another weirdo,’ what I was trying to communicate, but failed to explain clearly, is how autistic people, especially those of us who are social, are often perceived by others.

“Without awareness, people can misinterpret behaviors and communication styles in ways that reduce someone to a label rather than seeing the full person.”

She continued: “My overall point was that shows like Love on the Spectrum give people that missing context. They help viewers see individuals like Tanner for who they truly are.

“Unfortunately, the way I said it came across as if I was describing Tanner himself that way, rather than describing how others might unfairly perceive him.

“I want to be very clear: I think Tanner is a wonderful person, I’ve even been lucky enough to see this in person! The warmth and kindness he shows are exactly the kinds of qualities the world needs more of. My comment came from a place of passion about how often people like Tanner are misunderstood.

“I truly appreciate Tanner and the impact he has had on so many people, myself included. I am sorry for the hurt my words caused you and your family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanner Smith (@tannerwiththe_tism)

She later replied to another comment, adding: “I wish Nicci would answer my message. I’m so upset. I wish we could have a conversation. I am sick at the thought that what I said hurt their family.”

Both Connor and relationship expert Jennifer Cook also defended Tanner in the comments, with Jennifer writing: “I love my friend, Tanner. We are proud that LOTS got to share him – but know that that was HIS gift to US, not the other way around.”

Connor added: “Tanner, you have brought so much joy and lightness into my life! Our friendship was the biggest win for me from Love On The Spectrum!”

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