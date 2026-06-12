Jimmy Presnell defends his friendship with Love Island USA’s Caleb after MAGA accusations

Caleb has just joined Love Island USA, but it’s only led to chaos, because Jimmy Presnell from Love Is Blind is now defending their friendship. People found it weird that they were hanging out because Caleb is just 21 years old, and he’s now spoken out about it.

To add another layer to the drama, rumour has it Caleb was sharing pro-Trump social media posts and accusing him of being a MAGA supporter. Anyway, Jimmy has now said: “He’s a good kid with good intentions… He’s all over my page, I just post a ton of reels.”

He added: “His older brother is my best friend. I didn’t post with him really until he turned 21 lol.” Jimmy’s bestie piped up, who is Caleb’s brother, and said: “Gonna set it straight, I’m Caleb’s brother. I live in my own place, Caleb lives in his own place in Charleston.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

Caleb’s sibling, whose name is Nick Price, added: “Jimmy is in Miami. Jimmy has known my brother since we became friends at like 12 years old.” Jimmy, who is 30, shared multiple photos with Caleb over the last few years, from going to sports games to mirror selfies.

He’s even recently made a reel asking people to “take it easy on the kid,” and added how “his older brother is my best friend, grew up in my hometown.. he’s a good one for sure!” They grew up together in Randolph County, with Jimmy now having his back.

Jimmy shared how he’s a “good one to root for”. However, he didn’t address those MAGA accusations, with people asking where Caleb was on January 6th (voting day) and who he voted for. His social media profiles have now limited comments and his TikTok is private.

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