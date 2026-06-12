Here’s which Farmer Wants a Wife couples are still together across all four seasons

With season four of Farmer Want’s a Wife just wrapping up, we’re rounding up all the couples from the seasons to see who’s still together in 2026. Here’s which Farmer Wants a Wife couples made it and which ones didn’t.

Season one: Allen Foster and Khelsi Stone

Season one’s Farmer Allen and Khelsi shared undeniable chemistry throughout the show. However, in 2023 Allen and Khelsi confirmed their breakup. while Allen appears still single, Khelsi has recently announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend Ricky Moreno.

Season one: Hunter Grayson and Meghan Baker

Even though Meghan left the show mid-season, she returned and ended up being the girl Farmer Hunter chose. This season one couple announced their break up in June 2023 with an Instagram post. “She wants to be in Tennessee, and I can’t sell my farm to leave,” he wrote.

Season one: Landon Heaton and Ashley Larea

Our last season one couple, Farmer Landon and Ashley have since split since the show. In an Instagram post, Landon explained: “Following the final days of filming, due to unforeseen circumstances, I needed to be home with my family, and then life got busy.”

Season two: Mitchell Kolinksy and Sydney Errera

Farmer Mitchell and Sydney were a fan-favourite couple in season two of Farmer Wants a Wife. They were together for two years before announcing their separation in February 2026. By early 2026 they had stopped posting each other on socials, and then Sydney confirmed the news on TikTok in February.

Season two: Brandon Rogers and Grace Girard

Farmer Brandon chose Grace in the season two finale, but their romance didn’t last long as they split shortly after filming.

Season two: Nathan Smothers and Taylor DeBell

Season two’s last couple Farmer Nathan and Taylor kept their relationship mostly private on socials. Unfortunately, like all the other season two couples, their relationship didn’t last. While they never announced an official breakup, they exchanged vague social media messages around summer 2025.

Season three: Jay Woods and Grace Amaya

Farmer Jay chose Grace at the end of season three, but the couple is no longer together. Grace confirmed the breakup in a TikTok back in May 2025, the same time the final episode of the season aired. Her TikTok read: “Woke up, no boyfriend.” Yikes, looks like that didn’t last long.

For Farmer Jay however, he’s found a new love. In an Instagram post he shared on April 2026, he debuted his new beau Keslyn King,

Season three: Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis

After filming season three, Farmer Matt and Chelsi were featured in each other’s social posts and were going strong. Until the last few months. Now, they’ve both unfollowed each other on social media and have stopped posting about each other.

Season three: John Sansone and Claire Dirette

Farmer John and Claire ended season three together and stayed dating for a few months. But in August 2025, John shared in a breakup post that they had decided to call it quits.

More recently, John was rumoured to be dating country artist Ella Langley for a few months.

Season three: Colton Hendricks and Zoe Green

The last couple from season three of Farmer Wants a Wife, Farmer Colton and Zoe didn’t last long after the show ended. Colton admitted to Taste of Country in an interview in June 2025, that “the communication, it just wasn’t really there.” Even though they separated back in June, Colton is now a married man to his new wife, Cassie McCowan. The newly weds said “I do” on December 22, 2025. Congrats to the happy couple!

Season four: Sean Cavanaugh and Emily Jane

Our first season four couple, Farmer Sean and Emily have confirmed to Us Weekly that they are still together and even went on a vacation together after filming wrapped.

They are happily “working at the restaurant, working on the farm,” and an engagement might be right around the corner Emily teased, telling everyone to “stay tuned.”

Season four: Braden Pridemore and Casey Riemer

Just like Sean and Emily, this season four couple Farmer Braden and Casey Riemer are still together! They’re currently taking things slow at the moment while navigating long distance. Hopefully they turn out more successful than the other Farmer Wants a Wife couples!

Season four: Brett Maverick and Quinn Guterman

We’re three for three this season! Farmer Brett and Quinn are still together, with the pair currently doing long distance between Idaho and Tennessee. For right now, they’re just taking it day by day.

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