Here’s what the winners of the Outlast season one finale are up to now

One of them was arrested under serious charges just a few months ago

It’s been three years since the original Outlast season one finale finale premiered, with three men pocketing the $1 million prize money, so what have they all been up to since then?

Team Charlie consisted of Seth Lueker, Paul Preece, and Nick Radne and during a post finale interview with Screen Rant, the three revealed what they all did with their money.

Seth revealed that immediately after collecting his winnings he had a victory ham sandwich, before using the money to pay off his debts with him and his wife deciding to start a family soon after.

As for Paul, he and his fiancé decided to buy a house together, telling Screen Rant: “Yes, my youngest daughters are 9 and 4, and we’ve moved several times over the last six years, for my job, and also to support my fiancée’s studies as she finishes her doctorate. We purchased a house not long after the show wrapped, and my family is excited to be able to put down roots, and be a part of a community.”

In March of this year Paul was charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, and attempted rape of a child, according to Knox County inmate records reviewed by Entertainment Weekly.

And finally Nick revealed that after winning season one of Outlast he invested in a “trucking and wood flooring company, so that I can eventually buy a house for my children. I pretended like the money didn’t exist, and lived off my teacher salary and side hustles permanently.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.