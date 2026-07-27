Omg, Steve McBee Jr. says his dad is in ‘deep s***’ with the rest of his family after shocking prison confessions

Steve McBee Sr. appeared on the “Roxanne and Shantel” podcast on July 16 from behind bars and dropped a series of surprising revelations about his family. Here’s all the drama that went down with the McBee’s.

Steve Sr.’s appearance on the “Roxanne and Shantel” podcast completely shocked the rest of the McBee’s because they had no idea he was going on it. His son Steve McBee Jr. said he only found out about it through an Instagram post. He reacted online by joking that it might be the first Bravo-related podcast ever recorded from prison. Which he’s probably right. Although, Bravoverse has had its fair share of prison scandals.

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Steve Jr. commented on a post by @roxanneandshantel that his dad is “in deep s*** with the fam when he gets out after some of these answers vs what he’s told us.” Yikes. I wonder what answers he was referring to.

“Kacie, Cole, and Mama McBee are NOT happy… I’ve reached a point where I know he doesn’t shoot us straight when it comes to his women so I stopped caring,” he elaborated in his comment.

Steve Jr. addressed the fallout from the podcast on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 20. “I have no idea who set it up or how it happened,” he revealed. Andy asked the question that we’re all dying to know: “Is your dad still with Masha even though he’s away?”

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Steve Jr. admitted that “We didn’t think so, but he just did a podcast from prison where he said he may marry her.” Wow. So Steve Sr. has been keeping a potential engagement under wraps from his own family.

So, this podcast episode has shaken up things for the McBee’s. Especially since the entire thing blindsided the rest of the family who had no clue their father was even doing the episode.

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