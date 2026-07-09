Steven McBee Jr’s ex-girlfriend defended Allie Eklund and said he ‘pushed false narratives’

Calah Jackson, Steven McBee‘s ex-girlfriend from before Allie Eklund, revealed he “pushed false narratives” during their relationship. Allie came out to defend herself too, after Steven accused Allie of cheating at an afterparty for a music festival, which she has denied.

“I’ve stayed quiet on this topic for over a year since season 2 came out to focus on my healing and moving forward,” Calah wrote in April. “But seeing everything come out now & the texts that were posted… What you’re seeing isn’t new behaviour or circumstantial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calah Jackson (@calah_mack)

“It’s unfortunately who he is and a small glimpse into what I experienced over the course of our three year relationship. My character was publicly torn apart and false narratives were pushed about me.” She claimed that she “chose to stay silent” after the show aired.

She “felt completely defeated” and added: “I’m not sharing this for sympathy. I’m sharing it because my truth deserves to be heard too.” Calah also shared a series of alleged texts between her and Steven onto her Instagram Story at the end of April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calah Jackson (@calah_mack)

In one alleged exchange, Calah shared she was going to move back to Texas and wanted to bring their dog with her. Steven allegedly demanded her to send him an apartment listing and allegedly wrote: “I want an app filled out and turned in by the end of the weekend.”

“I’ll have movers lined up the SECOND it’s available,” Steven allegedly wrote in a text a month after her sister died. “I’m so f***ing tired of your bitchiness and you blaming it on your sister’s death. You were a b**** beforehand, you’re a b**** now and you’ll forever be a b****.”

Allie broke her silence on the same day and wrote: “This is really sad to see, and I’m genuinely at a loss for words. Posting everything online before we talked is extremely disheartening and extremely unfair, considering l’ve protected Steven many times during our relationship.”

Steven McBee has been contacted by Reality Shrine for comment.

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