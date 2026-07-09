Daisy Kelliher reveals she and Chef Ben ‘lost trust’ while filming Below Deck Down Under

Daisy Kelliher has revealed what really happened between her and Chef Ben Robinson during Below Deck Down Under. They bickered over different behaviours and standards, but now she’s exclusively told us what the breaking point was for their working relationship.

“It’s difficult to pinpoint one specific moment. I think we gradually lost trust in each other. Ben started to feel that I was working against him, when really, I was just trying to get the best experience possible for the guests,” Daisy exclusively told us via Sky Vegas.

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“The more I pushed for higher standards, the more he believed I was against him. It built up over the season until we reached a point where it felt impossible to repair the relationship. Working on a yacht is like any business with different departments,” she added.

Daisy went on to say how “everyone is trying to do what’s best for their own team while still working together for the guests.” She’s spoken out in the past about how her biggest challenge was navigating how Ben was acting, and then he returned to the yacht this time round.

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Daisy was seen venting that Ben’s conduct is “outrageous,” including her claim that he’s basically treating a guest cabin like a crash pad. It lines up with the larger issue Daisy keeps pointing to: when one department head acts like rules are optional, it creates extra work.

Still, Daisy also hints there’s a stubbornness standoff happening. She previously admitted to Us Weekly, “Maybe we’re both as stubborn as each other.” Ben isn’t the only one who has faced the wrath of Daisy, because she also kicked Mike Durrant off the boat.

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