Daisy reveals where she stands with Mike after kicking him off the yacht on Below Deck

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Down Under has revealed where she stands with Mike Durrant after the show. He was quite literally fired on the spot, but even Mike has since revealed he knows his behaviour on the yacht was “unacceptable” and apologised for his actions.

“Mike Durrant and I have a good relationship now. About six months after filming, he reached out to apologise and explain his perspective, and I really appreciated that. It’s never easy for someone to say sorry, so it’s all water under the bridge,” Daisy told Sky Vegas.

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She added: “We’re not close friends, but that’s because life moves on. There’s no bad blood between us.” Mike doesn’t dislike Daisy for her decision, either. Speaking to Us Weekly, Mike shared: “It was a long time coming and a lot of my behaviour was unacceptable.

“I feel like this was just the icing on the cake. When I had back chatted to Daisy, especially since she is someone who is a superior, and I never meant it in a disrespectful manner. Daisy made the right call in asking him to leave, I knew deep down this is my time.”

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Mike then said: “I was always with the guests quite a lot. But that also meant that Daisy was without a part of the interior team. So in the jobs I should have been doing, that I wasn’t doing, is where I let them down. I should have took Daisy aside and had a chat with her.”

He admitted he found the yachting job “difficult” and added: “It was more about the department rather than about who I was working with. I didn’t enjoy working in that department and I was 90 per cent working in that department.”