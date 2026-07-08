Daisy finally breaks her silence on where she stands with Joao after Below Deck romance

EXCLUSIVE: Daisy Kelliher has finally broken her silence on where she and Joao Franco stand after their Below Deck: Down Under romance. During season four of the Bravo show, they were doing everything from kissing and hugging, to flirting with each other.

She’s now confirmed that, sadly, it didn’t lead to anything and told us, in partnership with Sky Vegas: “Nothing is currently happening with myself and Joao. It was just a boat romance, and we left it there. We’ve seen each other a couple of times since at Bravo events.”

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“There are no hard feelings, but we’re not friends or anything like that. We’ve both just moved on with our lives, so I don’t see anything more happening,” Daisy added. She remains single, with Daisy previously admitting their affection was for the show.

Joao is now in a relationship with an ex-girlfriend and yacht chef called Domi. He’s been spoken out to Bravo TV to say there was “never space for any real conversation with Daisy” while the two have confirmed they didn’t take things further once filming wrapped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@daisykelliher87)

“I’m not used to dating guys that are so nice to me,” Daisy confessed to producers. “And now that I’ve finished the season, it feels like I can invest more energy into him. I’m willing to see if the chemistry keeps building. But the next phase is going for dinner. Baby steps.”

“I’ve only known Daisy for a short time, but I feel very privileged to have her trust me with her emotions,” Joao shared with producers, so they were on the same page. “Can I see something more than casual? The quick answer is yes. I wanna see where this goes.”

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