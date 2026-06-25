Meet Bravo royalty Ariana Biermann on season two of Next Gen NYC

Next Gen NYC season two is back on Bravo, and Ariana Biermann is one of the most iconic cast members. She’s navigating a messy breakup, the dating world, and life in the city that never sleeps. Here’s everything you need to know about the Next Gen NYC star Ariana Biermann before season two drops.

Who is Ariana Biermann?

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She’s a 24-year-old Atlanta native who’s been in Georgia for most of her life before making a big move to New York City. She studied business administration and management at Georgia State University and graduated in 2024. Since then, she moved to New York City and has been building her influencing career. She’s actually a co-founder of KAB Cosmetics with her mom and sister Brielle.

This isn’t her first Bravo show

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Ariana’s no stranger to reality TV. Her mom is the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak. She was an original cast member and joined the show in 2008 but then left after four years in 2012. So, Ariana basically grew up around cameras.

The family actually earned their own Bravo spin-off show, Don’t Be Tardy, in 2012. It ran for eight seasons, ending in 2021. It followed Kim and her blended family as they navigated relationships, parenting, and just day-to-day life in Atlanta. Ariana comes from a big family, too. She has five half siblings who were all featured on the show: Brielle, Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. Her step-dad Kroy Biermann is also a celeb in his own right, as he’s a former NFL player who used to play for the Atlanta Falcons.

Her love life is… complicated

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After nearly a decade on-and-off, Ariana and longtime boyfriend Hudson McLeroy officially split in October 2025. She announced it on Instagram, saying: “Hudson and I have decided to go our separate ways.” Season two isn’t letting the drama rest. I guess we’ll have to see how it all plays out over the season.

Next Gen NYC is available to watch on Hayu.

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