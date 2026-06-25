Her mum is none other than Brooke Shields, so let’s meet Next Gen NYC’s Rowan Henchy

Rowan Henchy is another one of the newbies joining the cast of Next Gen NYC, and aside from the fact her mum is *the* Brooke Shields, what else do we know about her?

She currently works on Good Morning America

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowan Henchy (@rowanhenchyy)



Rowan graduated from Wake Forest University in 2025 with a BA in Communication and Media Studies. Whilst there she was the secretary of Chi Omega was President of the College Diabetes Network Club and also wrote for Spoon University.

According to her LinkedIn, she’s had a lot of cool work experience gigs, including casually hosting the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. After interning twice with Good Morning America in 2023 and 2024, she got a full time job with the company in January 2025 as a Booking Producer.

But her mum appeared on Watch What Happens Live in May to talk about her plans for the future, sharing: “She wants to be in broadcast journalism. She likes being on camera. She works for other news stations. And I said, ‘Parlay this into something and be right to the right people and be the hard worker.'”

She comes from a pretty famous family…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowan Henchy (@rowanhenchyy)



Rowan’s mum is the iconic Brooke Shields and her dad is the director, Chris Henchy. Rowan also has a younger sister called Grier.

Her mum also discussed her appearance on Next Gen NYC on WWHL, saying that she did have one piece of advice to give to Rowan, recalling: “I said, ‘Look, don’t be the girl throwing up. Be the one holding the hair back of the girl throwing up.’ My mom used to say, ‘Don’t be the girl that, as you’re being carried out, you hear, ‘Did she have a purse?'”

Next Gen NYC is available to watch on Hayu.

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