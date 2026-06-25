He’s a Nickleodeon actor, so let’s meet new Next Gen NYC cast member Liam Obergefell

Liam Obergefell is another one of the new cast members joining the cast of Next Gen NYC, and as it turns out he’s actually a pretty successful actor, so let’s find out more about him!

Liam is best known for his recurring role as Philip Van Pelt on Every Witch Way on Nickelodeon in seasons two and three. He had to leave the show prior to season four due to his role in Talia in the Kitchen, which was also a Nickelodeon.

Since then he’s appeared on multiple TV shows and films, including Law & Order, Twelve and Monsters, according to his IMDb.

More recently he’s started writing and directing as well as working as a ski instructor and volunteer firefighter. Oh, and he’s also a huge horse lover and regularly goes on hacks through the countryside which look honestly idyllic.

And rather than facing the hassle of subways and taxis, Liam prefers another mode of transport to get round New York, telling Bravo Insider: “The best way to get around New York City is on a motorcycle. You’ve got to be aggressive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Obergfoll (@liamobergfoll)



As for what his plans for the future are, Liam shared: “I’m an actor/writer/director who wants to make movies and be respected in the industry. Hopefully have a feature film in one of the big three festivals.”

Whilst Liam Obergefell and Kendall have been friends for years, with her having Thanksgiving with his family, he also got along well with the rest of the Next Gen NYC cast. He shared: “They’re all way more friendly than I thought. I was expecting to jump into a pool with some sharks — it’s a bunch of dolphins.” Still, he proceeds with caution: “I would say no one can keep a secret. Careful what you tell Shai.”

Next Gen NYC is available to watch on Hayu.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.