Everything Next Gen NYC star Amira D’Spain has said about her inspiring trans journey

Amira D’Spain is returning for another season of Next Gen NYC, and honestly I’ve been awaiting her appearing on my screen once again. However, whilst Amira D’Spain hasn’t spoken a lot about her trans journey on Next Gen NYC, she has spoken about it elsewhere, so here’s everything she’s said.

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Amira underwent gender confirmation surgery in 2021, something she deliberated about sharing with her followers, telling E Online!: “I never really thought I was a boy ever. And I feel like no one around me ever thought that either, which is a blessing to grow up like that. I feel like that’s not the case for a lot of trans people, which breaks my heart. But it’s also why I do what I do.”

As for how she felt about publicly sharing her journey, Amira explained: “I was a little nervous and I actually went back and forth on whether or not I was going to share about it and how. I feel like we did it in a really good way. And I hope that it resonated well. It feels like it did.”

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She also spoke more to HypeBae at the time about why she doesn’t share much about her transgender journey, as well as how her recovery was going afterwards.

Amira shared: “A lot of LGBTQ creators I know have centered their online platforms around their gender identities and sexualities and there isn’t anything wrong with that, but for me – my transition is just such a small part of who I am as a person. My goal was always to spread positivity and inspire people to be confident

“Before sharing about that moment, I went back and forth for months trying to decide if it was something I felt comfortable documenting online. I obviously decided to film a TikTok about it and I’m so happy I did. The love I received from the C*nty Barbies has made me so happy. Recovery has been going really well and I’m healing swiftly and beautifully.”

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Amira D’Spain was not only the first ever trans Victoria’s Secret model, but also the first full time trans Bravo cast member when she joined Next Gen NYC.

As for what that was like for her, Amira told Teen Vogue: “It’s exciting. I think it’s really important, and I applaud Bravo for allowing me to open that door for future cast members on other shows. I do feel like it sometimes creates a little bit of pressure on myself to make sure that I’m representing my community in the best way.

“But at the same time, I think the LGBTQ community in general is very welcoming. So if you make mistakes or f*ck up, they’re always going to ride for me. They’re always going to have my back and I feel like that’s the best part about all of this.”

Next Gen NYC is available to watch on Hayu.

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