She’s an Ivy League grad working in tech, so let’s meet Next Gen NYC newbie Kendall White

29 year old Kendall White is one of the newest cast members joining the cast of Next Gen NYC season two, so let’s find out more about this iconic girly.

She’s been working at Spotify for over seven years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall White (@kendall_white__)



This is such a cool girl job. Kendall graduated from Cornell University in 2019 with a BA in Communication and Media Studies, as well as a minor in Business. She interned as an Ad Sales Intern at NBC for four months whilst studying before landing her job at Spotify straight after graduating, according to her LinkedIn.

She started her career at the streaming company as an Ad Sales Intern, before being offered a full time job as Global Marketing Manager, a role she worked in for just over four years. She then changed her position in the company to Growth Strategy and Partnerships Lead, and three months started as Senior Growth Strategy and Partnerships Lead.

She’s been open about plans to have a family

Talking to Bravo Insider, Kendall shared that she plans on “hopefully having, like, two kids” within the next five to 10 years and be “doing something I’m passionate about.”

She and fellow newbie Liam have been friends for years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall White (@kendall_white__)



She described her relationship with Liam as that of a “brotherly” one, sharing: “We’ve just gone through so much together and so many iterations of our lives. I’ve spent Thanksgiving at his family’s.”

Next Gen NYC is available to watch on Hayu.

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